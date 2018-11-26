New Orleans officer arrested after drunken high-speed chase

KENNER, La. (AP) — An off-duty New Orleans police officer is accused of leading an alcohol-fueled high-speed chase.

News agencies report the car rolled over spike strips on Interstate 10 in New Orleans, then hit a curb and caught fire late Saturday. Police there said 53-year-old Carlos Peralta was injured. A 15-year-old relative with him apparently escaped unharmed.

New Orleans police say Peralta was suspended.

His attorney, Eric Hessler, told The New Orleans Advocate Monday he has no comment.

Peralta remained jailed with bail set at $31,500. Charges include drunken and reckless driving.

Police in suburban Kenner say the 18-mile (29-kilometer) chase at speeds of up to 110 mph (175 kph) began in a pharmacy parking lot, where officers were called because a customer became disruptive when a clerk refused to sell him alcohol.