New Mexico man's child sexual assault cases stirs anger

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man arrested in three cases involving alleged sexual assaults on children and who was released twice now may remain in jail until trial.

Raymond Hernandez is scheduled Thursday to appear before a state district judge as prosecutor seeks to have him held without bail.

The 29-year-old Questa resident was first arrested Jan. 14 and accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

He was arrested two days later and charged with raping a 19-month-old girl on the same day as the previous case. He was released on a $20,000 bond.

New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts director Artie Pepin says prosecutors didn't ask a magistrate judge to hold Hernandez in either case.

Hernandez was arrested again and charged with raping a 5-year-old girl but those charges were dismissed.