New Haven shooting victim dies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has died from injuries suffered in a weekend shooting.

Police say they found 29-year-old Mark Allen Moore, of New Haven, shot in the head in a parked car in the city's Hill neighborhood at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

An ambulance brought him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Moore's death is the city of New Haven's fourth homicide this year.