New Hampshire authorities make arrest in closed-hotel fire

CARROLL, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire law enforcement and fire officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a fire that destroyed an unused hotel in the town of Carroll.

The fire at the former Grandview Lodge, which had been closed for at least a decade, was reported late Sunday.

Late Monday, police arrested 30-year-old Richard Vaughan on a variety of charges, including felony arson.

Vaughn is currently being held at the Coos County House of Corrections. There is no word on whether he has an attorney.

Vaughn is due in court Wednesday.