Nevada prison inmate guilty of directing meth business

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal jury in Reno has found a 53-year-old Nevada prison inmate guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from behind bars.

Edward L. Smith is already serving 20 years to life in state prison for a 2001 murder.

Interim U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson (el-AYE'-eh-sun) says he now faces a minimum of 10 additional years in federal prison following his Wednesday conviction in Reno. Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 6.

Prosecutors say Smith was recorded on prison phone calls in 2015 arranging for his niece's ex-boyfriend to sell up to 1 pound (0. 5 kilogram) of meth to another inmate's associate in Sparks.

Smith also was accused of directing money transfers and shipments of methamphetamine to him in prison.

Smith is currently housed at Warm Springs Correctional Center in northern Nevada.