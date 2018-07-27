Nebraska plans morning execution for death-row inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials have scheduled a morning execution next month for the state's longest-serving death-row inmate.

The Department of Correctional Services announced Friday that Carey Dean Moore's execution will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Supreme Court set the date earlier this month when it issued a death warrant for Moore, who was sentenced to death for the 1979 murders of two Omaha taxicab drivers. The 60-year-old Moore has spent 38 years on Nebraska's death row.

Corrections officials plan to execute Moore by lethal injection with a never-before-used combination of drugs.

Nebraska's last execution was in 1997, using the electric chair.