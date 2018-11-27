Nebraska State Patrol seizes nearly 80lbs of marijuana

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized nearly 80 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops on Interstate 80 near North Platte.

The patrol says the first stop occurred Sunday, when a trooper stopped a car on suspicion of speeding and veering out of its lane. The patrol says a search of the car turned up 48 pounds of marijuana in luggage. The 27-year-old driver from Jacksonville, North Carolina, was arrested.

The second stop occurred Monday, when a trooper stopped another car on suspicion of failing to signal. A search of that car turned up 30 pounds of marijuana, and a 17-year-old passenger in the car, from California, was arrested and jailed.