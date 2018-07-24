Naval Academy charges midshipman in drug investigation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy is bringing charges against a midshipman who allegedly distributed illegal drugs, including cocaine.

Cmdr. David McKinney, a spokesman at the academy, made the announcement Tuesday.

The charges include failure to obey a general regulation, making a false official statement, and possession of illegal substances. The charges also include possession of illegal substances with intent to distribute, use of illegal substances and distribution of illegal substances.

An Article 32 hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday before a military court at the Washington Navy Yard to determine whether the case should proceed to a court martial.

A Navy Criminal Investigative Service investigation began in November. Six midshipmen have been kicked out of the academy for using illegal substances. Another five midshipmen were administratively disciplined for drug-related violations.