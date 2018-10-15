NYPD looking to arrest 12 in brawl outside Republican club

FILE - In a Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 why state Republicans would have invited the founder of a far-right group to speak in Manhattan, and he blamed them and President Donald Trump for violent clashes that took place after the speech.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they're looking to arrest a dozen people in connection with a street brawl following a speech by the founder of a far-right group at a private Republican club.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Monday that nine members of the Proud Boys group and three protesters would face charges of riot or attempted assault.

Three other people are already in custody.

The Proud Boys is made up of men who describe themselves as "western chauvinists." The Southern Poverty Law Center says it's a hate group.

Security video showed the factions kicking and punching each other on the sidewalk after Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes spoke at the Metropolitan Republican Club on Friday.

The fight started when a masked protester threw a bottle.