NYPD: Teen found slain on roof of apartment building

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say the death of a teenager found on the roof of a New York City housing project is being investigated as a homicide.

The New York Police Department says officers patrolling a building in the Brevoort Houses apartment complex in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvestant neighborhood came upon an unconscious and unresponsive 18-year-old man on the roof around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD identified the victim Wednesday morning as Ihuoma Uchanma, of Brooklyn.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

No arrests have been made.