NYC police officer fatally shoots man armed with knife
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says an officer has fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife and a stick.
The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. on Sunday at a Bronx apartment as police were responding to a harassment report.
Police say officers had used a stun gun on the man but he lunged with the knife.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
