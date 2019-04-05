NY man charged with lying to FBI in white supremacist probe

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in western New York say a 22-year-old man has been charged with lying to the FBI during an investigation into white supremacist groups.

Authorities say they launched an investigation into Thomas Bolin after learning of social media messages exchanged between Bolin and others in the days after a white supremacist terror attack in New Zealand.

Investigators say the messages called for a similar attack in Baltimore and showed Bolin wearing a mask and holding a shotgun.

Bolin told agents on Saturday that he did not possess any guns. Agents say they later found a loaded shotgun and the mask worn in the photo during a search of Bolin's residence in the Rochester suburb of Greece.

A phone message left with his attorney Friday was not immediately returned.