NY authorities to stage STOP-DWI campaign for Super Bowl

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State police and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a STOP-DWI campaign across New York this weekend to crack down on Super Bowl revelers.

The campaign targeting impaired driving will include underage drinking enforcement, increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints. It runs from Saturday until 4 a.m. on Monday.

Law enforcement also will be looking for motorists using cellphones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.

State police arrested 120 people for impaired driving and issued 7,733 tickets During Super Bowl weekend last year.

An impaired driving conviction carries a maximum fine of $10,000, up to seven years in prison and license revocation.

The campaign is funded by the state's Traffic Safety Committee.