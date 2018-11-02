NC man, 40, accused of assaulting youth football player, 11

SELMA, N.C. (AP) — A 40-year-old North Carolina man is accused of assaulting an 11-year-old boy during a youth football game.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office arrest records show that Robert Eugene Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a charge of assault on a child under 12, in connection with the Oct. 24 game.

WTVD-TV reports that the incident took place at a Parks and Recreation-sponsored game where the Selma Yellow Jackets played the Princeton Bulldogs at Smithfield-Selma Senior High School.

Chris Jackson is the parent of a Yellow Jackets player. He says Holloman grabbed a player by the helmet and swung him to the ground.

Selma Town Manager Elton Daniels said in a statement that the school resource officer was able to de-escalate the situation.

It's unclear whether Holloman has a lawyer.

