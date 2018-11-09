NC high court weighs if tracking sex offenders reasonable

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Supreme Court is re-evaluating whether forcing sex offenders to be perpetually tracked by GPS-linked devices, sometimes for the rest of their lives, is justified or a Constitution-violating unreasonable search.

The state's highest court next month takes up the case of repeat sex offender Torrey Grady. It comes three years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his case that mandating GPS ankle monitors for ex-cons is a serious privacy concern.

Grady took his case to the nation's top court arguing that having his movements monitored for the rest of his life violated his constitutional protection against unreasonable searches. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed the question involved constitutional protections, but left it up to states to decide whether imposing satellite-based monitoring is reasonable, and for how long.