Murder warrants issued in slaying of Davenport boy, 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police have been seeking the mother of a 5-year-old Davenport boy who died after he was assaulted by her boyfriend.

Murder warrants have been issued for 24-year-old Jacqueline Rambert and 26-year-old Tre Henderson. Police say Ja'Shawn Bussell died May 1, 10 days after he received head and other injuries in Henderson's attack.

Court records don't list the names of attorneys who could comment for Rambert or Henderson.