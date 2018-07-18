Murder suspect extradited to Georgia from Mexico for trial

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — A 32-year-old man has been returned to Georgia from Mexico to stand trial for charges in connection with a 2010 murder case.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told news outlets that Jorge Montiel was taken into custody Tuesday. He is accused of killing Maria Hernandez-Reyes, who was found dead in her home in northern Georgia in 2010.

The GBI says arrest warrants were taken out against Montiel for burglary, aggravated sodomy and murder. Montiel was returned from Hidalgo, Mexico, to Cumming, Georgia.

Montiel left for Mexico before the warrants could be executed, and international extradition was authorized for him.

Authorities took Montiel to the Forsyth County Detention Center.