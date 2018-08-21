Murder charge filed in fatal Shakopee stabbing

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — A man has been charged with fatally stabbing a woman in Shakopee in what authorities describe as domestic violence.

Police say 27-year-old Enedelia Perez Garia died during a fight at a residence Aug. 12. Thirty-five-year-old Fraider Diaz-Carbajal was treated at the hospital for self-inflicted injuries.

The Star Tribune says he was booked into jail Monday on a second-degree murder charge. Police Capt. Craig Robson said Tuesday federal immigration officials have been notified of his arrest because his immigration status is in question.

An online fundraising sponsor says Diaz-Carbajal was Garcia's former boyfriend.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com