Movie studio to begin shooting faith-based film in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A feature film set to begin production in west Georgia is among the latest projects in the state's booming television and movie industry.

The film "Redeemed" is expected to begin production in Columbus next month, The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported .

"Redeemed" is a faith-based legal drama that is being adapted from a novel, "Serving Justice," by Jacqueline D. Moore, Manns/Mackie Studios said.

The film is scheduled start shooting in and around Columbus on Nov. 29, with production running until Dec. 15, the newspaper reports.

Movie director Terrence "Ty" Manns said between 200 and 300 extras are needed to pull it off.

"I think we'll probably spend about $200,000 on the economy once the smoke all clears," Manns, a local resident, said last week.

Manns and executive producer Bishop Charles V. Mackie, partners in Manns/Mackie Studios, shot another faith-based movie, "My Brother's Keeper," in the Columbus area earlier this year. That effort, which is scheduled for release next April, features actors Joey Lawrence, Robert Ri'chard, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Gregory Alan Williams and T.C. Stallings.

"I'm trying to show other producers that you can come to Columbus and make movies," Manns said. "That's going to get a little easier each time we make a movie here because we keep training crews. People will start learning how to make movies. My personal goal is to make as many movies as I can here and, hopefully, that will open doors for other producers (to say) let's go down there to make a movie."

To that end, Manns and Mackie are planning a third film in Columbus in less than a year, with work on what is titled, "Mustard Seed," projected to start in March.

"The city opened its doors, resources and talents in a way that allowed us to make all our days and complete the production on time," Manns said of the work on "My Brother's Keeper." He noted that Manns/Mackie Studios expects to use some of the Columbus State University film production students as interns on "Redeemed."

"Redeemed" is being filmed for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Visions Productions.

___

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com