Motorcyclist shot, killed in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say police responding to a reported motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh found that the rider had been shot to death.

Officers were called to the Shadyside neighborhood shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday and found 47-year-old Stephen Drake Jr. with a gunshot wound to the lower trunk.

The Allegheny County coroner's office said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots in the area. Police reported finding shell casings in the street. No arrests were immediately announced.