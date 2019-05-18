Motorcycle club fined $500,000 but keeps logo trademarks

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge in California has fined the Mongols motorcycle club $500,000 in a racketeering case but still won't let the government take away the club's control over its trademarked logo.

A judge at a Friday sentencing in Santa Ana refused another U.S. government bid to wrest away the club's control of its image — a Genghis Khan-like figure with sunglasses riding a chopper.

The government blames the club for murders and drug pushing, and wants to deprive the group of a powerful recruiting image. The jury that convicted the club of racketeering agreed.

But in February, Judge David O. Carter ruled stripping the club of its logo would be unconstitutional. Carter rejected a new government request on Friday.