Mother, son sentenced for stealing $1M-plus from trade group

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A mother and son who admitted to stealing more than $1 million from a New York state trade group have been sentenced to prison time and ordered to repay the funds they pilfered.

Albany County prosecutors say 53-year-old Randi Smith, of Amsterdam, and 23-year-old Dakota Smith, of Saratoga Springs, were sentenced this week for embezzlement schemes targeting the New York State Weatherization Directors Association.

Randi Smith admitted in September that she stole more than $830,000 from the organization over a four-year period. She was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in state prison and ordered to make restitution.

Her 23-year-old son admitted to stealing nearly $250,000 from the same group. He was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison and restitution.

The mother pulled off the thefts while serving as the association's acting chief fiscal officer.