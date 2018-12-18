Mother and son arrested after selling cannabidiol products

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Scottsbluff police have arrested a woman and her son the day after they opened a shop offering products containing cannabidiol, derived from hemp.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports police on Friday charged Heather Kaufman Berguin and her son Dreyson Beguin with possession of a controlled substance.

They were arrested a day after opening KB Natural Alternatives and despite having conversations with police, who advised them cannabidiol products were illegal in Nebraska.

Beguin says she realized there were risks in opening the shop but argued other stores in Omaha and Lincoln sold lotions containing cannabis oil.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says Nebraska is among three states that don't allow sales of any cannabis products.

