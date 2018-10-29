Mormons condemn anti-Semitism, hate-filled rhetoric

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mormon leaders are condemning anti-Semitism and the "environment of hate-filled rhetoric that has become so prevalent" following the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement Monday that it expressed grief and solidarity with the Jewish community following the Saturday shooting in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead.

The Utah-based faith says everyone suffers when places of worship aren't safe. The church says good people everywhere must speak out and stand up for the right to worship and live peacefully.

In July, a man opened fire inside a Mormon church in a rural northern Nevada town, killing one man and injuring another.

The faith only allows police officers to carry firearms inside church buildings where worship services are held.