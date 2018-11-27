More charges for police officer arrested after standoff

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware police officer arrested after barricading himself in his home and shooting a gun in the direction of neighboring houses is now facing theft charges.

Wilmington police said Tuesday that 48-year-old Michael Ballard, a 14-year veteran of the force, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of felony theft and 14 counts of misdemeanor theft. Bail was set at $51,250.

Authorities say the charges stem from a three-month investigation involving funds generated from recycled brass shell casings collected from the department's shooting range. Ballard is accused of embezzling $21,994.90 from the fund account from October 2015 to June 2018.

Ballard was charged last week with reckless endangering and gun offenses following a standoff that began after New Castle County police were asked to check on him.