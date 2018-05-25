More DWI patrols, road work suspended for holiday weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say police agencies across New York state will be boosting patrols to crack down on drunk and reckless driving over the Memorial Day weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state police are joining local law enforcement agencies to increase patrols starting Friday and lasting through Monday, one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. The Democrat says drivers can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints on some New York roads over the weekend.

Troopers arrested 237 people for driving while intoxicated over Memorial Day weekend last year.

Cuomo also has announced that all non-emergency-related road and bridge construction projects on New York state highways are suspended starting Friday morning and lasting until 6 a.m. Tuesday to minimize traffic congestion.