Moose exhaustion death in North Dakota being investigated

DES LACS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a moose in northern North Dakota and seeking the public's help.

The Berthold Police Department says the incident occurred near Des Lacs around Easter. Evidence at the scene indicates someone in an off-road utility vehicle chased the animal until it died from exhaustion.

Local police and the state Game and Fish Department are investigating. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to conviction of a suspect.