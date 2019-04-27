Mom says 3 of her kids left injured after police shooting

HUGO, Okla. (AP) — The mother of three children wounded when an Oklahoma officer fired at a burglary suspect says two suffered head wounds and the third was shot in the face.

Olivia Hill told KXII-TV that her 4-year-old daughter was shot in the head and her 1-year-old daughter was shot in the face. Hill said her 5-year-old child has a skull fracture. Her 2-year-old child was uninjured. The children's names were not released.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman said Hill and the children were in a truck with 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith when gunfire broke out as officers approached Smith in Hugo southeastern Oklahoma.

Arbeitman said Saturday that investigators have not determined whether Smith was armed or what led to the shooting that also wounded Smith. He's in custody in a Texas jail on a robbery warrant.