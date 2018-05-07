Mom of Waffle House victim receives diploma at commencement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman whose daughter was fatally shot at a Nashville Waffle House has accepted her diploma during a commencement ceremony.

News outlets report Shirl Baker received a standing ovation as she walked across the stage in her daughter's place Saturday at Belmont University.

Twenty-one-year-old DeEbony Groves majored in social work and was among four people killed when a gunman opened fire at the restaurant on April 22. Suspect Travis Reinking is facing multiple charges, including four counts of criminal homicide.

Belmont President Robert Fisher told the commencement crowd that "while our hearts were broken, today we have the chance to celebrate DeEbony's life together."

Her brother, Di'Angelo Groves, also received his diploma Saturday and wiped away tears when university officials announced a social work scholarship in his sister's honor.