Modern-day cattle rustlers? 200 Nevada cows missing in year

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies and state agriculture officials are investigating the disappearance of as many as 200 cows in northern Nevada over the past year that may have been stolen by modern-day cattle rustlers across rangeland covering hundreds of square miles.

Investigators haven't uncovered any proof that thieves took the animals, but authorities in Humboldt County they say it would be an unusually large number of animals to have died on the range over the winter.

Fifty cows or calves were reported missing in March and April when ranchers counted their herds as they were being moved off their winter grazing range in Paradise Valley about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Reno.

About 150 cattle were reported missing in April 2017 on a series of ranches in northern Humboldt County further east toward the Elko County line.