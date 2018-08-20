Missouri woman faces manslaughter charge in deadly crash

STILLWATER, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash that killed her 6-year-old boy.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online records show Sudeana Reno was charged Sunday with one felony count of first-degree manslaughter. Reno will be arraigned Monday in Worth County Associate Circuit Court.

Authorities say Reno's vehicle overturned Saturday night about a half mile south of Grant City. Her 6-year-old son, William Straughn, was ejected from the vehicle and died. Another 9-year-old passenger wasn't injured.

The probable cause statement says Straughn was wearing a seat belt, but wasn't in a booster seat.

Police say Reno tested negative for alcohol, but said she smoked marijuana the night before.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Reno.

___

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com