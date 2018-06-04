Missouri police chase victim headed to see newborn daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A victim in a suburban Kansas City police chase that killed four people has been identified as a father who was headed to see his newborn daughter.

The Kansas City Star reports that Aaron Daniel was identified by Kansas City police as one of the victims in the crash Friday. Independence police were pursuing a Jeep they believed to be stolen, which fled into Kansas City and crashed into another vehicle at an intersection.

Daniel's daughter was born two days before the collision.

His father, McAllister Daniel, says the 29-year-old was on the way to his partner's home in Kansas City to "celebrate their newborn." He says his son also has three other children, ages 5, 7 and 10.

McAllister Daniel calls the police's decision "reckless," saying possible auto theft isn't worth four deaths.

