Missouri man convicted of stabbing wife as children hid

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been found guilty of stabbing his wife to death as their three children hid in the house.

A Jackson County jury on Thursday convicted Vincente Roldan-Marron of first-degree murder in the January death of Yadira Gomez at their home in Independence, a suburb of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports the couple's oldest son testified that he hid his two siblings in the basement when his parents were fighting and he then hid behind a couch. From there, he said he saw his father retrieve a knife to kill Gomez.

Prosecutors say the knife was among four that Roldan-Marron used to stab his wife 13 times.

Roldan-Marron was arrested after his son told his teacher the next day. Gomez's grandparents are now caring for the children.

