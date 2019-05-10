Missouri inmate charged after brief escape during transport

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri inmate who briefly escaped after a struggle with a deputy during transport has been charged.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Sadonna Staton struggled with a Clariton County deputy who was taking her back to jail from appointments.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports court documents say she was handcuffed behind her back and slipped one of her hands out of the cuffs while the deputy was driving a Ford F-150 in Randolph County. After struggling with the deputy and a motorist who was in the area she drove away and was captured after striking a fence and fleeing on foot.

She is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and escape from custody.

The deputy and motorist both sustained minor injuries.

