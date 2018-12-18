Missouri diocese adds 2 names to list of accused priests

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of priests or religious brothers accused of abusing minors in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City has risen to 35 with the addition of two new names.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the two names added over the weekend are Don Greene, who has died, and Mel Lahr. The diocese says Lahr was removed from the ministry for a "credible allegation of violation of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People." The initial list of 33 names was released last month.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests says on its website that three publicly accused priests still aren't included. One of them was assigned to Columbia in the 1980s and later convicted of sexual abuse in Illinois.

