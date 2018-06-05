Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides food aid for low-income families.

Auditor Nicole Galloway released a report Tuesday that found flaws in how the Department of Social Services kept track of data between 2015 and 2016, making it difficult for the department to know if fraud occurs within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.

The report flagged millions of dollars spent exclusively out-of-state and thousands spent by people who were apparently dead or incarcerated, transactions that were often not properly investigated.

On a scale of "excellent," ''good," ''fair," or "poor," the audit says that the department's current system for detecting fraud was "fair."

"This audit found hundreds of thousands of SNAP transactions that raised red flags, but were not seriously investigated," Galloway said in a statement. "Misuse or abuse of these benefits means that taxpayer dollars are wasted and resources are not going to Missouri families in need."

The Department of Social Services said in the report that it was working to improve many of the problems highlighted.

The SNAP program was established in the 1960s to help poor families buy food. Missouri doled out more than $2.4 billion between 2015 and 2016 to hundreds of thousands of recipients. On average, a Missouri household received about $260 a month, according to the report.

The program understandably produces large amounts of data, and the auditor's office found a litany of issues with how that data was collected, organized and reviewed by the department and eFunds Corporation, the company hired to manage it.

The audit flagged more than $16 million spent only out-of-state for 90 days or more. Benefit money can legally be spent outside Missouri, but the recipient must live in the state, and more than 3,000 people were spending money around the country in ways that suggested they might no longer be residents.

Yet many of those cases were not investigated quickly, or at all. During one 18-month stretch, the department received more than 51,000 alerts of suspicious activity. But of all the investigations the department opened during those years_5,705_only five were instigated by an alert or a report.

Part of the reason is that alerts do not identify the person who triggered it, meaning a large amount of time has to be spent just determining who the recipient is. The report said that the department has asked eFunds Corporation to improve its alert system, but noted that the request was part of "a long list of other outstanding requests," and no new bid requests for contracts would be issued until 2020.

The audit also noted that the department was paying eFunds $10,000 a month for services it was not using.