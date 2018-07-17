Mississippi man charged in fire that killed wife and son

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A central Mississippi man is accused of setting a fire that killed his estranged wife and their teenage son.

Fred Eiland is jailed without bond in Winston County. He is charged with capital murder, arson and three counts of aggravated assault.

The Winston County Sheriff's Department chief deputy and fire investigator, Keith Alexander, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that one assault charge will be upgraded to capital murder because the son died after the initial charges were filed.

Eiland pushed a window-unit air conditioner into the building where his wife and three others were staying early Saturday, then threw in gasoline and set the building on fire, Alexander said.

Merredyth Eiland, 45, died Saturday. The couple's son, Lil'Freddius Eiland, 17, was severely burned and died in a hospital Tuesday.

The couple's adult daughter and her boyfriend survived the fire.

Fred Eiland was arrested Sunday. His attorney could not immediately be reached Tuesday.

Merredyth Eiland had filed a restraining order against Fred Eiland during the past several weeks, and he was out on bail Saturday when the building was set on fire, Alexander said.

Alexander described the building as a shed that had been converted into an apartment behind a house.

Fred Eiland will make a court appearance sometime in August, and the charge against him will be upgraded then, Alexander said.

The Louisville Police Department and the state fire marshal's office are working with the sheriff's department to investigate the case.