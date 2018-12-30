Mississippi man arrested in shooting more than a year later

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A southwest Mississippi man has been arrested in the shooting of a homeowner after police say he eluded them for a year.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that Pike County deputies arrested Ty'Jua'Michael Felder, an 18-year-old Osyka man, after he was reported to be involved in a fight at a store.

He's jailed in Pike County on murder and attempted robbery charges, facing $140,000 bail. It's unclear whether Felder has a lawyer.

Felder is also charged with simple assault because of the fight.

Felder is accused of the Dec. 22, 2017, shooting of James Spears, who is now 85. Authorities say Spears answered his front door to find a masked man who fired twice, hitting the man once in the abdomen.

