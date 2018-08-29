Mississippi city fires 4 top employees, hires replacements

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A southwest Mississippi city is firing four top employees and hiring replacements.

The Enterprise-Journal reports McComb's city board on Tuesday fired police Chief Scott McKenzie, city attorney Wayne Dowdy, city Judge Danny Smith and city prosecutor David Brewer.

The upheaval follows turnover in city elections.

The board is hiring state Rep. Angela Cockerham as city attorney, Michael Shareef as city judge, Dawn Stough as city prosecutor and Lincoln County sheriff's investigator Damian Gatlin as police chief.

All four African American selectmen voted against McKenzie's continued employment, though he'd been recommended by City Administrator Kelvin Butler. The majority also rejected extending McKenzie's employment until Dec. 1, when he'd be eligible for retirement.

Monday, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley told the newspaper that he's the only city employee who can speak to a reporter.

