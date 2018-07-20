Mississippi accountant indicted on tax-related charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi accountant, whose clients include a couple convicted of tax evasion, has been arraigned on 11 tax-related charges.

The Hattiesburg American reports Carl Nicholson, of Hattiesburg, was arraigned Thursday following his indictment for conspiracy to defraud the government; four counts of making a false statement on an income tax return and six counts of willfully aiding and assisting in preparation of a false tax return. He entered a not guilty plea to all 11 counts.

If convicted, Nicholson faces up to 35 years in prison and $2.75 million in fines.

Nicholson was the accountant for former Forrest County Sheriff's chief deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda Bolton. The couple accused him of misleading them, causing them to file fraudulent tax returns. They were convicted on multiple tax-related crimes.

