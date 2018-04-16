Mission man previously convicted of murder faces new charge

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Mission man who was convicted of murder two decades ago is facing a new murder charge.

The U.S. attorney's office says 55-year-old Narvin Bordeaux recently pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the Oct. 3 stabbing death of Sonny White on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. No other details have been released.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Bordeaux was convicted of killing Shelby White Bear during a drinking party on the Rosebud Reservation in 1991. He served time in federal prison and was released in January 2012.

Bordeaux faces up to life in prison if convicted in the slaying last fall. A trial date wasn't immediately scheduled.