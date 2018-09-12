Miss. man pleads to bomb threat at veterans' nursing home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A south Mississippi man is pleading guilty to making a bomb threat against a state nursing home for veterans.

Terry Magee of Bassfield entered the plea Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett in Hattiesburg.

Magee said he called Collins Veterans Home on Feb. 17 and told the person who answered the phone that he was going to blow up the facility. Magee was indicted in May on one count of making a bomb threat and has been jailed since then.

Starrett is scheduled to sentence Magee on November 27. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.