Minneapolis police investigating fatal fight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating a deadly fight between two acquaintances.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found a gravely injured man at the scene. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later. Authorities say a disagreement between the man who died and another individual escalated to a physical fight.

The suspect fled from the scene before officers arrived. Police say homicide detectives have located a number of witnesses.