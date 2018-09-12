Mid-Michigan woman charged with murder in death of baby

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan woman has been arraigned on an open murder charge in the death of her 3-month-old son.

Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner arraigned 28-year-old Kelise S. Clemmons of Buena Vista Township and ordered her held without bond.

She was arrested Tuesday, six months to the day after her son, Elijah L. Frierson, died March 11 in his family's apartment.

Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Sharonndra Clement told The Saginaw News the child had a fractured skull. MLive.

Clement says Clemons told investigators "she fed the baby, laid him down, and woke up and he wasn't breathing."

It's unclear whether Clemons has an attorney.

She has a preliminary examination scheduled for Oct. 3.

___

Information from: The Saginaw News, http://www.mlive.com/saginaw