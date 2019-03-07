Michigan man faces charge after more than 60 dogs removed

BLANCHARD, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man is facing an animal cruelty charge after about 60 dogs were removed from a mid-Michigan property.

The Isabella County prosecutor's office says animal control officials were tipped off about the dogs and 41-year-old Levi Yoder of Blanchard was arraigned this week on a charge of abandoning/cruelty to animals.

The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment Thursday from a lawyer for Yoder.

Prosecutors say the dogs lived in unsanitary conditions at the property about 125 miles (201 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. They say some were kept in small crates and covered with feces and urine.

The Humane Animal Treatment Society announced last week that many dogs were brought to the Isabella County Animal Shelter. They're being cleared for adoption.