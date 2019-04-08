Michael Cohen's usefulness to prosecutors may be at an end

NEW YORK (AP) — Mounting indications suggest Michael Cohen's usefulness to federal prosecutors is drying up.

With President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer looking at three years in prison, several prosecutors assigned to Cohen's campaign-finance violation case in New York have moved on to other jobs.

And authorities recently gave him back electronic devices that the FBI seized from his home and office a year ago.

If Cohen has more dirt to spill on Trump, federal prosecutors do not seem very interested.