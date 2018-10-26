Mexican border-crosser finds drugs stuck to his truck

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Mexican man who crosses the border for work called authorities after finding drugs stuck underneath his pickup truck.

KGTV-TV says the Tijuana man called the San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Thursday after noticing a strange object in the fender of his pickup truck. Deputies found two packages containing about five pounds (2.26 kilograms) of narcotics.

Authorities say the man works in El Cajon near San Diego. He has a so-called SENTRI pass that allows him to cross the border into California more quickly. Investigators say that's probably why drug runners targeted his truck.