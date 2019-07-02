McMinnville police identify man killed in shooting

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified the man killed in a Friday shooting in McMinnville as Richard Barney.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 28-year-old died Friday evening after being shot on a McMinnville street.

When they arrived at the scene, McMinnville police found Barney shot in the abdomen. He died on the way to a hospital.

Court records show 33-year-old Dustin Brown turned himself in to police Saturday and was charged with murder. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

In video from a nearby house and described in court documents, what sounds like a gunshot is heard, then a man is seen walking out of a wooded area. Barney comes into view behind him, and the man turns to face Barney before firing more shots.

Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry says Brown and Barney knew one another.