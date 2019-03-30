Mayor to apologize for 1861 lynching of 11 Italian Americans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The mayor of New Orleans plans an apology to Italian Americans for what's considered the nation's most deadly lynching — violence in which 11 Italian immigrants were killed after acquittals in a police chief's murder.

Michael Santo of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy says the lynching in 1891 and responses to it prompted Italy to close its embassy in the U.S., followed by a reciprocal U.S. Embassy closing in Italy.

He says that when representatives asked the city earlier this year for an apology, Mayor LaToya Cantrell embraced the idea. He says she appointed Human Relations Commission head Vincenzo Pasquantonio as liaison.

The city and Italian American organizers say the apology proclamation will be presented April 12 at the city's American Italian Cultural Center.