Maui man gets life in prison for killing wife in supermarket

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A judge is sentencing a Maui man to life in prison after he fatally slit his estranged wife's throat in a supermarket and injured two men who tried to help her.

Second Circuit Court Judge Peter Cahill says the parole board will determine how much prison time Stephen Schmidt must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

The Maui News reports Cahill on Thursday recommended the 48-year-old serve a minimum of 100 years.

Schmidt pleaded no contest to the second-degree murder of Kehau Farias. He also pleaded no contest for attacking the two men.

The 24-year-old child care worker obtained a protective order against Schmidt six days before she was killed.

Defense attorney Chris Dunn says Schmidt accepted responsibility by entering pleas, knowing that he would be sentenced to life in prison.